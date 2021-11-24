ELIGIENDO GANADORES
Resident Evil Village se lleva el premio a Mejor Juego del Año en los Golden Joystick Awards 2021
La nueva edición de estos premios nos ha dejado con una serie de premios inesperados, incluyendo un premio para Dark Souls.
A pesar de lo que muchos sientan, 2021 ya está cada vez más cerca de su final. Un momento que resulta sorprendente si tenemos en cuenta cómo ha volado el tiempo. Sin embargo, resulta aún más llamativo comprobar que esto también se traduce en que los videojuegos encuentren su lugar. Esta vez con una relación directa con los premios que garantizan dar visibilidad a los mejores títulos.
Si bien la gala de los Game Awards está cerca, llega el momento de conocer los juegos que se han llevado el premio en los Golden Joystick Awards, gala que ha celebrado su 39 edición y donde ya hemos podido ver la lista compartida por GamesRadar. Entre estas propuestas nos encontramos con el Mejor Juego del Año e incluso el Mejor Juego de la Historia. Un premio entregado a un gran inesperado.
Ganadores de los Golden Joystick Awards 2021
Son muchos los nombres que han sorprendido a los jugadores y es que hay premios que han sido de lo más inesperados. Después de todo, el medio de videojuegos ha hecho entrega de algunos premios que parecían claros para títulos que se han quedado, simplemente, a las puertas. La lista de ganadores es la siguiente:
Mejor narrativa
- Life is Strange: True Colours
- Psychonauts 2
- Wildermyth
- 12 Minutes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Tales of Arise
Mejor multijugador
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Chivalry 2
- Back 4 Blood
- Valheim
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
Mejor diseño visual
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Psychonauts 2
- The Artful Escape
- Little Nightmares 2
- Hitman 3
- Genesis Noir
Mejor juego indie
- Death's Door
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Old World
- Wildermyth
- Bonfire Peaks
- Sable
Estudio del año
- Io Interactive
- Arkane
- Housemarque
- Double Fine
- Capcom
- Draknek & Friends
Mejor expansión
- Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
- Sims 4: Cottage Living
- Super Mario: Bowser's Fury
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2
Mejor juego para móviles
- Clap Hanz Golf
- Fantasian
- Overboard!
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Cozy Grove
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
Mejor audio
- Returnal
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Sable
- Little Nightmares 2
- Resident Evil Village
- The Artful Escape
Mejor interpretación
- Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors
- Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop
- Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Elijah Wood - Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Psychonauts 2
Juego con mejor comunidad
- Final Fantasy 14
- No Man's Sky
- Dreams
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Destiny 2
- Magic: The Gathering Arena
Mejor juego para PC
- Wildermyth
- Chivalry 2
- Old World
- Hitman 3
- Pathfinder
- The Forgotten City
Mejor juego para PlayStation
- Returnal
- Deathloop
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Death Stranding Director's Cut
- Kena: Bridge Of Spirits
Mejor juego para Nintendo
- New Pokemon Snap
- Neo: The World Ends with You
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Bravely Default 2
- WarioWare: Get It Together
- Metroid Dread
Mejor juego para Xbox
- Lost Judgment
- The Ascent
- Psychonauts 2
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Artful Escape
- 12 Minutes
Mejor hardware para juegos
- PlayStation 5
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series S
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- Nintendo Switch OLED
- WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD
Juego que aún seguimos jugando
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy 14
- Destiny 2
- GTA Online
- Genshin Impact
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Rocket League
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Juego más esperado
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Halo Infinite
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- GTA V: Enhanced Edition
- Skate 4
- Elden Ring
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Starfield
- Gotham Knights
Juego del Año (GOTY)
- Deathloop
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
- Ratchet & Clank
- Wildermyth
- Hitman 3
- The Forgotten City
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Mejor hardware de todos los tiempos
- Wii
- PS4
- Nintendo DS
- Atari 2600
- PC
- Game Boy Advance
- Sega Saturn
- GameCube
- ZX Spectrum
- NES
- Xbox 360
- Commodore 64
- Nintendo 64
- Amiga 5000
- PS2
- Dreamcast
- PS1
- Sega Mega Drive
- SNES
Mejor Juego de todos los tiempos
- Minecraft
- The Last of Us
- DOOM
- Tetris
- Super Mario 64
- Street Fighter II
- Space Invaders
- Portal
- Super Mario Kart
- Pokémon GO
- GTA V
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Halo: Combat Evolved
- Dark Souls
- Metal Gear Solid
- Half-Life 2
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- Pac-Man
- Sim City (2000)
