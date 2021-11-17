INESPERADAS NOMINACIONES
Ibai y TheGrefg se cuelan en los Oscars de los videojuegos
La gala de The Game Awards 2021 ha comenzado sus preparativos y ha compartido con los jugadores sus nominaciones, encontrándose ciertos nombres de lo más inesperados.
Publicidad
Muchos jugadores estaban esperando este momento y es que por fin se han dado a conocer a los nominados para el GOTY y juegos que podrían ganar un premio durante los Game Awards. El evento se emitirá el próximo 10 de diciembre de 2 a 5 de la mañana y nos dejará no solo con anuncios, sino con premios entregados a los títulos que más lo merecen en este momento e incluso a alguno de los creadores de contenidos que han resultado más influyentes en los últimos años.
Si bien la lista de juegos es extensa, este año hay nombres muy conocidos e influyentes en lo que respecta a los creadores de contenidos. The Game Awards este año cuenta con dos importantes streamers españoles que podrían recibir el galardón. Ibai y The Grefg han sido nominados junto con otros grandes como son Dream, Fuslie e incluso Gaules. Imponentes streamers que garantizan nuevos niveles de calidad.
Por otra parte, no podemos pasar por alto que la polémica ha manchado un poco la gala puesto que se ha confirmado una de las nominaciones más inesperadas dado que Cyberpunk 2077 ha sido nominado como mejor juego de rol. Una propuesta inesperada dada la cantidad de bugs con la que se ha publicado el título. Sin embargo, la lista es mucho más extensa, donde contamos con hasta 107 nominaciones.
Juego del año (GOTY)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil 8: Village (Capcom)
Mejor dirección
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Mejor juego en constante evolución
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
Mejor indie
- 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)
- Death's Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)
Mejor debut indie
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
- Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)
Mejor narrativa
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Mejor dirección artística
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
Mejor banda sonora y música
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, Composers)
- Deathloop (Tom Salta, Composer)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, Composer)
- The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, Composers)
Mejor diseño sonoro
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Mejor interpretación
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Games for Impact
- Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
- Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
- No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)
Mejor apoyo a la comunidad
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
Mejor juego de móvil
- Fantasian (Mistwalker)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
- MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)
- Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)
Mejor juego VR/AR
- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
- I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
- Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)
- Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
- Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)
Mejor juego de acción
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Mejor juego de acción/aventura
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Mejor juego de rol
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
Mejor juego de lucha
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
Mejor juego familiar
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)
- New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Mejor juego de deportes/carreras
- F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)
Mejor juego de simulación/estrategia
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
- Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
Mejor juego multijugador
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- New World (Amazon Games)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)
Juego más anticipado
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
Premio a la innovación en accesibilidad
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Ratchet & Clank: Una Dimensión Aparte (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)
Creador de contenido del año
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Mejor juego eSport
- Call of Duty (Activision)
- CS:GO (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Mejor atleta eSport
- Chris "Simp" Lehr
- Heo "ShowMaker" Su
- Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
Mejor equipo eSport
- Atlanta FaZe (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA2)
Mejor entrenador eSport
- Airat "Silent" Gaziev
- Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
- James "Crowder" Crowder
- Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
Mejor evento eSport
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Publicidad