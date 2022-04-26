ALGUNOS JUEGOS MUY CONOCIDOS
Ubisoft cierra los servicios online de casi 100 juegos: Este es el listado completo
Algunos de los juegos que aparecen en la lista son 'Far Cry 2', 'Splinter Cell Chaos Theory' entre otros.
Sin previo aviso, Ubisoft ha decidido poner fin al servicio online de una larga lista de hasta casi 100 juegos. Entre los juegos afectados quedan nombres de sobra conocidos como 'Assassin's Creed 2', 'Far Cry 2' o 'Ghost Recon Advance Warfighter 2', entre otros muchos.
A través del comunicado oficial, Ubisoft asegura que la desactivación de la vertiente online no sólo afecta a las partidas multijugador en línea, sino también a las noticias dentro del videojuego o las estadísticas. Eso sí, Ubisoft destaca que las recompensas todavía podría obtenerse aunque no dentro del título en cuestión.
La lista de juegos que quedarán completamente desactivados de funciones online asciende a la friolera de 90 títulos, algunos de ellos bastante populares y otros dejando abandonado su multijugador desde hace unos cuantos años. Aquí te dejamos la lista completa:
- America's Army
- Anno 1404
- Anno Online
- Assassin's Creed 2
- Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
- Assassin's Creed: Recollection
- Assassin's Creed: Revelations
- Avatar
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Blazing Angels 2
- Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood
- Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel
- Driver: San Francisco
- ESPN Sport Connections
- Far Cry
- Far Cry 2
- Far Cry Blood Dragon
- Flashback Origins
- Ghost Recon
- Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
- H.A.W.X.
- H.A.W.X. 2
- Haze
- Heroes of Might and Magic 5
- I Am Alive
- Just Dance 3
- Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits
- Just Dance 3 Kids
- Just Dance 4
- Just Dance 2014
- Just Dance 2015
- Just Dance 2016
- Just Dance 2017
- Just Dance 2018
- Just Dance Disney Party
- Just Dance Disney Party 2
- Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth
- Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes
- Might & Magic Duel of Champions
- Might & Magic Showdown
- Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop
- Might & Magic X: Legacy
- MotionSports
- MotionSport Adrenaline
- My Fitness Coach Club
- PowerUp Heroes
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
- PureFootball
- Rabbids Alive and Kicking
- Rabbids Go Home
- Rabbids Land
- Rabbids Travel in Time
- Rainbow Six - Raven Shield
- Rainbow Six Lockdown
- Rainbow Six Vegas
- Rainbow Six Vegas 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman 3 HD
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- R.U.S.E.
- R.U.S.E. Beta
- Scrabble 2007
- Scrabble 2009
- Settlers 3
- Settlers 4
- Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire
- Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom
- Settlers: Heritage of Kings
- Shape Fitness Evolved
- Shape Up
- Shaun White Skateboarding
- Shaun White Snowboarding
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific
- Silent Hunter 5
- Smurfs 2
- Spartacus Legends
- Splinter Cell: Blacklist
- Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory
- Splinter Cell: Conviction
- Splinter Cell: Double Agent
- The Adventures of Tintin
- Tom Clancy's EndWar
- Toy Soldiers War Chest
- Watch Dogs Companion
- World in Conflict
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013
